Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $1.01 Million in Realty Income Corporation $O

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $59.22 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

