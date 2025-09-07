Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5,732.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $220.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.46.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.