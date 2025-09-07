Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF Stake Decreased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises 2.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 74,242.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 110,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 109,879 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSFF stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $494.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

