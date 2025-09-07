Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 355,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 52,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Orex Minerals Trading Down 15.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

