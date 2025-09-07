Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $594.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.94. The firm has a market cap of $714.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $599.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

