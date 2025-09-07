Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

VBK opened at $297.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.61 and its 200-day moving average is $267.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.