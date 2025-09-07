Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Obayashi had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 5.35%.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

