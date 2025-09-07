nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $26.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.4167.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of LASR opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. nLight has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. nLight’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,730 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,058,679.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,406,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,305,780.20. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,163 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of nLight by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,034,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after buying an additional 156,285 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nLight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,652,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 314,375 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of nLight by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,107,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLight by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,344,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

