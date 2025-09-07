Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $993.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,012.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,019.12.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

