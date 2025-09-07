Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

