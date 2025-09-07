Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 223 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:CMI opened at $400.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $408.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

