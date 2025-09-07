Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 153 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,477,000 after acquiring an additional 125,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,512 shares of company stock worth $7,805,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $580.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $559.81 and a 200 day moving average of $513.73. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Bank of America increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

