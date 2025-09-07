Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 149,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,852,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Nexalin Technology Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.68.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Nexalin Technology had a negative return on equity of 209.20% and a negative net margin of 5,057.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexalin Technology

About Nexalin Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexalin Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexalin Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Nexalin Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

