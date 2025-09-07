NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $14.79 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 251.4% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,917,000 after acquiring an additional 222,980 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $289.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

