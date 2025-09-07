NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.43 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

