NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.5455.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAMS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 259.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,845.58. This trade represents a 29.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 2,520 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,024,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,748,409.39. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,835 shares of company stock valued at $248,134 and have sold 274,954 shares valued at $5,899,406. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

