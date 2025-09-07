NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Short Interest Down 52.9% in August

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,900 shares, adeclineof52.9% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NeueHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NEUE stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.58. NeueHealth has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.66.
NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.77) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $209.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeueHealth will post -9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeueHealth
About NeueHealth
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeueHealth
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.