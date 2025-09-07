Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,600 shares, adecreaseof50.5% from the July 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:NBOS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.44. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $27.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBOS. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

