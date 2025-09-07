Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,286 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 7.8% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,243.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.80 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,225.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

