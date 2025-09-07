Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $98.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,308.08. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

