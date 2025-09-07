Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 323,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,042,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

