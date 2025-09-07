MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,400 shares, anincreaseof104.5% from the July 31st total of 35,400 shares. Approximately6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.33. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.51). On average, analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INKT shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley raised MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

