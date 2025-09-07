Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 79.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $90,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 348.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,140. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,590. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,558 shares of company stock worth $6,314,145. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

