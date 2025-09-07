Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Shares of MESO opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $86,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 199,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

