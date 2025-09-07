Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356,757 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $73,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Melius downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.