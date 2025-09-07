Luckin Coffee Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 963,200 shares, adropof51.8% from the July 31st total of 1,999,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.36. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.57. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKNCY. Dbs Bank raised Luckin Coffee to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie upgraded Luckin Coffee to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKNCY

About Luckin Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.