Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,000 shares, agrowthof100.8% from the July 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently,7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently,7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LICN opened at $4.40 on Friday. Lichen International has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $462.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Lichen International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

