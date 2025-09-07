LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.6667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 213.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 219.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

