Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Sells 130 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after buying an additional 1,330,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,545,958,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,693,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $891,975,000 after buying an additional 353,782 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $858,902,000 after purchasing an additional 432,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after purchasing an additional 567,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.51. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.