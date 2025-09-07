Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 250.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $454.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $458.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

