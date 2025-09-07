Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Has $31,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.43.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

