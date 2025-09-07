Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

