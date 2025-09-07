Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID cut its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,424 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID owned about 0.10% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.