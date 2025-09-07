Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Cuts Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID cut its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 159,525 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,939,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares during the period.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
