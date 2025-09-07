Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after buying an additional 13,365,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,316,000 after buying an additional 5,096,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LRCX opened at $102.95 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $108.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.