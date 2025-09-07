Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Stephens cut their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

