Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $726.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $942.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.22. The company has a market capitalization of $687.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.