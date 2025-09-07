Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Newmont comprises about 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 125.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,808,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after purchasing an additional 618,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $77.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bankshares raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

