Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 1.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

CASY opened at $505.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.42 and a 1-year high of $531.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

