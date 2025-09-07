L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Receives $279.47 Average PT from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.4706.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

NYSE:LHX opened at $272.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $280.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,236,182.56. The trade was a 21.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,199 shares of company stock worth $38,555,071. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,011,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

