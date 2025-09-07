Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Holdings Trimmed by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2%

KHC stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

