Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. $CHGG

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,794 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Chegg worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 226.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 586.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.70.

Chegg stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $184.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

