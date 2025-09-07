Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,079,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $158.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $160.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

