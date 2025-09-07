Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up about 2.0% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.84, for a total value of $9,026,058.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,284,533.92. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,031 shares of company stock worth $31,273,950. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,534.60 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,506.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,735.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

