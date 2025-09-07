Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,407 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 592,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.