Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $265.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.