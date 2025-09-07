Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in ServiceNow by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 125,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $913.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $936.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.