Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,042,000 after purchasing an additional 865,608 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5,396.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,081,000 after acquiring an additional 646,504 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 589,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 182.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,017,000 after acquiring an additional 404,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $193.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $234.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.