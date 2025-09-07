Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Invests $315,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $315.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.47. The company has a market capitalization of $285.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

