Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $906,000 Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 196,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,724 shares of company stock worth $48,227,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $326.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $227.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

